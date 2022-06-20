Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,484 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX opened at $71.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.40. The company has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

