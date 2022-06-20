First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.81.

Shares of TGT opened at $139.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.80. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,821 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,215. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

