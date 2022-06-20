Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 687 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.5% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $126,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.73.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $452.06 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $424.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $500.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.