Bremer Bank National Association Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 90,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,845,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $367.66 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $411.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

