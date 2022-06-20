ACG Wealth Acquires 410 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $337.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

