Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 3,919 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB stock opened at $45.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.63. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. Bank of America increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.