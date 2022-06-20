Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,390 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,170 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,694,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237,122 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 296.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,108,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,715,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801,806 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $158.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $153.28 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.73 and a 200 day moving average of $234.99. The firm has a market cap of $397 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.