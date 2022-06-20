PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 74.2% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL opened at $72.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average of $124.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.47 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.