Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,558 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,035 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $120.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.36 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.52 and a 200-day moving average of $157.87.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

