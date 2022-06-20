Beacon Financial Group Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $135.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.35. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $147.50.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

