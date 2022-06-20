First National Bank Sioux Falls Sells 98 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First National Bank Sioux Falls reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.4% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,433,269,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after buying an additional 2,597,076 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,868,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in AbbVie by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,680,000 after buying an additional 1,913,451 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in AbbVie by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,533,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,074,000 after buying an additional 1,874,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

NYSE ABBV opened at $138.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.05. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

