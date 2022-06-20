Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,434,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,309,000 after buying an additional 3,329,452 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,102,000 after buying an additional 3,160,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,401,000 after buying an additional 2,179,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after buying an additional 1,992,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,224,000 after buying an additional 1,212,015 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $97.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

