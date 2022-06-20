Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

MCD stock opened at $234.38 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

