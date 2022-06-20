DNB Asset Management AS Buys 6,704 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,136 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Express were worth $21,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.17.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $144.18 on Monday. American Express has a 52 week low of $136.49 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $108.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.44.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.