Meyer Handelman Co. Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $158.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.73 and a 200 day moving average of $234.99. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $153.28 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $397 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

