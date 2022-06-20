The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,862 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its position in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after buying an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Walt Disney by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,942,000 after buying an additional 22,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $94.34 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

