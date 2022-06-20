Diversified Trust Co Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,036 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,274,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,992,000 after purchasing an additional 226,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $67.72 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $180.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.94.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.96.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

