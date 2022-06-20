Beacon Financial Group Sells 275 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,385 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

NYSE:WMT opened at $118.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $324.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.87.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

