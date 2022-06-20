Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $614,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,123 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. UBS Group cut their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens cut their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $118.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $324.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.20 and a 200-day moving average of $140.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.