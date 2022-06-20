DNB Asset Management AS Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,391 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $21,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,314,420,000 after acquiring an additional 44,161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after acquiring an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,472,000 after acquiring an additional 68,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,713,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,936,000 after acquiring an additional 83,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after acquiring an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $235.97 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.43.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

