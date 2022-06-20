PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in PayPal were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $72.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.00. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.47 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.