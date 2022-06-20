American National Bank Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

American National Bank lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,507 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $72.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.47 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

