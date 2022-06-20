Woodstock Corp Sells 7,369 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Woodstock Corp trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,369 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 2.0% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,433,269,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,868,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,680,000 after buying an additional 1,913,451 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,533,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,074,000 after buying an additional 1,874,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $138.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.05. The company has a market cap of $244.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

