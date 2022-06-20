SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 107.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $290.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $217.00 and a fifty-two week high of $324.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.26. The company has a market capitalization of $276.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 848,630 shares of company stock valued at $259,239,945 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

