Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.43.

TSLA opened at $650.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $673.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $608.88 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $808.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $907.81.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

