First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in Chubb by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Chubb by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Chubb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,880,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 164,260 shares of company stock valued at $34,398,073 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB opened at $189.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.39 and a 200 day moving average of $203.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

