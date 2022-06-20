Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $21,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,292,021,000 after purchasing an additional 183,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $89.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $87.62 and a one year high of $167.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.13.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Cowen cut their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.81.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

