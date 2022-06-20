Beacon Financial Group Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.33.

PEP stock opened at $157.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.61 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.60 and its 200 day moving average is $168.36. The firm has a market cap of $217.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

