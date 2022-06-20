American National Bank Sells 27,312 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

American National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,302 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,312 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,292,021,000 after buying an additional 183,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Applied Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after buying an additional 1,609,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after purchasing an additional 62,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,013 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $89.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.76 and a 200-day moving average of $130.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.62 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

