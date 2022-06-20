Woodstock Corp Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Woodstock Corp cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $19.38 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $138.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.48.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

