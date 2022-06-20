My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,749 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.48.

AT&T stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

