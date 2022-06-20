Bath Savings Trust Co Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in AbbVie by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its position in AbbVie by 133.6% during the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV opened at $138.28 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

