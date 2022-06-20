SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,784 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.9% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $2,729,000. McAdam LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 18.6% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 86.6% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in NVIDIA by 11.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $158.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.99. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $153.28 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $397 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

