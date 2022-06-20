10,000 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $158.80 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $153.28 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.73 and a 200 day moving average of $234.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $397 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.