Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Exane BNP Paribas decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.43.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $650.28 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $608.88 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $808.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $907.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.