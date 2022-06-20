Planned Solutions Inc. Acquires 236 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 40,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $43.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $179.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $54.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

