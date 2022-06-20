Bath Savings Trust Co Has $304,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,981,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after buying an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,733,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $89.58 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.89 and a 200-day moving average of $105.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

