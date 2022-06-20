SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 1,351 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA opened at $102.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $230.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $277.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

