My Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $563,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 562.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,133,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,648,000 after acquiring an additional 42,238 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $97.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $151.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

