ACG Wealth Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

ACG Wealth lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,479 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,058 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $43.39 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $179.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $54.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.