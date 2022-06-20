McAdam LLC Purchases 555 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 123.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $175.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.12 and a 200 day moving average of $371.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Edward Jones lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.08.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

