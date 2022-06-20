McAdam LLC Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

McAdam LLC lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $49.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $205.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

