AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is First Community Trust NA’s 10th Largest Position

First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 2.0% of First Community Trust NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $138.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.05. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

