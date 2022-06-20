The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

NYSE:DIS opened at $94.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

