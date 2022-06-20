Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,207 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 16.6% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 77.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,175,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,102,000 after purchasing an additional 514,945 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 20,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $86.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

