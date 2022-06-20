The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Raised by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,095 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 41.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,759 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Walt Disney by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP raised its position in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $94.34 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.05 and a 200-day moving average of $133.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

