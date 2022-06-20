Bremer Bank National Association Decreases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $3,657,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,715 shares of company stock valued at $24,986,114. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $87.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.95.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

