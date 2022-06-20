Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MO opened at $45.31 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average is $51.13.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

