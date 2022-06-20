Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Reduces Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Leo H. Evart Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 54,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.86.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $270.73 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $269.73 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.49. The company has a market cap of $278.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

