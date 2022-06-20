Trust Co. of Vermont Has $11.35 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 254.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 42,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,142.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,322.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,608.50.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

